House In Sunningdale Destroyed By Fire

A house in Sunningdale's been destroyed in a huge fire while it was empty.



Crews were called to Sunning Avenue early this morning (Oct 4) - no-one was there at the time and there were no injuries.

It broke out at around 1.10am.

They spent several hours tackling the flames - the floors inside collapsed.

They say the damage is so bad it'll be hard to investigate how the fire started.