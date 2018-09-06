Lorry Crash On A34 Near Oxford Causes Hours Of Delays

A lorry which overturned on the A34 southbound near Oxford has led to a day of huge delays for drivers.

Police closed the road between the A44 Peartree Interchange and the A420 Botley Interchange after the crash at around 3am on Thursday (September 6).

The northbound carriageway is open but one lane is closed.

It's led to hours of delays and the whole area area has been affected throughout the day.

Shortly before 3pm, Highways England tweeted to say:

#A34 #Oxfordshire the vehicle is back on its wheels and recovery is almost complete. Barrier repairs are ongoing and the road surface is being assessed for any damage. It remains closed southbound with 1 lane closed northbound. Delays back to Kennington.

The road is expected to stay closed until early evening.