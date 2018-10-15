M4 Crash Victim Described As "Caring And Kindhearted"

15 October 2018, 18:08 | Updated: 15 October 2018, 18:13

Lorraine Maclellan

The family of a woman who died in a minibus crash on the M4 near Hungerford last week say she was "caring, kind-hearted and adored her grandchildren".

60-year-old Lorraine Maclellan from Farnborough was one of three people who died in a collision with a lorry on the M4 on Thursday 11 October - they were all staff at Prior's Court School in Thatcham.

Relatives have released the following tribute to her:

“Lorraine was a loving mother, grandma, daughter, sister and friend.

“She was caring, kind-hearted and adored her grandchildren, and we will all miss her so much.

“She loved her job at Prior’s Court School in Thatcham, and was loved by colleagues and the children at the school.

“We have been overwhelmed by all the support and kindness offered from everyone.

“We are utterly heartbroken. Our mum wasn’t just our mum, but our best friend.”

 

