Man Beaten Up Outside Basingstoke Kebab Shop

Police want to find two women who helped a man after he was badly beaten up by a gang in Basingstoke.

Officers were called to Church Street in the early hours of September 16 following reports of a man being punched and kicked by a group of five men.

It happened at around 4.30am, just outside the Chick-mex kebab shop.

The 36-year-old victim suffered a broken ankle, as well as bruising.

Two women went over to help the man but had left the scene when officers arrived.

Hampshire police said:

"We are keen to trace these two women as they may have information which could help us with our investigation.

"If this was you, please contact us on 101, quoting 44180350280, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."