Man Charged Over Sex Attacks In Reading And Henley

A man's been charged over two sex attacks on women - one was assaulted as she slept in a Reading hotel, back in March.

Thames Valley Police officers are appealing for a specific witness to come forward following a rape and a sexual assault which occurred in a remote location between Henley-on-Thames and Marlow.

It was reported on Sunday 16 September and a man has been arrested and charged in connection with this and a separate incident of sexual assault which was reported on Saturday 24 March 2018 in Reading.

In the first incident, a woman who was asleep in bed in a hotel in Reading was sexually assaulted, while in the second incident, a different female victim was driven to a location between Henley and Marlow where she was raped and sexually assaulted.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Steve Fox, of Force CID based at High Wycombe police station, said:

“We are trying to identify a witness to the second incident, who is possibly a farmer, who spoke to a woman between 7am and 8.30am on Sunday 16 September.

“The area is believed to have been somewhere between Henley and Marlow. This witness is urged to contact police, as we believe they may have important information with this to this investigation.

“I also believe there was a person walking his dog, and someone on a bicycle between these times on that Sunday who may have spoken to the victim.

“Again, if you believe that was you, please contact 101.”