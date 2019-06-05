Man Charged Over Thatcham Dog Attack

5 June 2019, 15:23 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 15:25

Thames Valley Police

A man's been charged with having a dangerously out of control dog, after a woman was attacked in Thatcham.

She was bitten and dragged to the ground on the A4 Bath Road in December 2018 after trying to stop the dog from running into traffic.

The victim suffered puncture wounds to her arm, and needed treatment and stitches at Basingstoke Hospital. She was later discharged.

23-year-old George Cripps from Bourne Road will go to Reading Magistrates court on 27 June.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Madeleine McCann investigation gets more funding

UK & World

Man dies after collision with police car on 999 call in Mitcham, south London

UK & World

Mike Ashley makes move on Game after increasing his stake

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Pop princesses Little Mix will be on the new series

Celebrity Gogglebox lineup announced and it includes Little Mix and Rylan

TV & Movies

Primark have launched a Toy Story collection

Primark drop amazing Toy Story mechanise with prices starting at only £1.50

Fashion

Anton is the first Scottish male Love Island contestant

Where is Love Island star Anton Danyluk from in Scotland?

TV & Movies

Asda have launched an amazing Tiki bar

You can now buy your own tiki bar from Asda just in time for a summer garden party

Lifestyle

Holly and Phil shared a clip of what goes on behind the scenes.

Revealed! What Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield do during the This Morning ad breaks

TV & Movies

So many past contestants are now millionaires

How much are the old Love Island contestants worth now? From Dani Dyer to Amber Davies

TV & Movies