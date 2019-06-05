Man Charged Over Thatcham Dog Attack

A man's been charged with having a dangerously out of control dog, after a woman was attacked in Thatcham.

She was bitten and dragged to the ground on the A4 Bath Road in December 2018 after trying to stop the dog from running into traffic.

The victim suffered puncture wounds to her arm, and needed treatment and stitches at Basingstoke Hospital. She was later discharged.

23-year-old George Cripps from Bourne Road will go to Reading Magistrates court on 27 June.