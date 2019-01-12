Man Dies After Being Hit By Multiple Vehicles On A34

A pedestrian has died after being struck by multiple vehicles on a road in Berkshire, police said.

Thames Valley Police said officers were called to the southbound carriageway of the A34 near Chieveley at 6.19pm on Friday.

The fatal collision occurred on the A34 south of junction 13 of the M4, where the victim, a 30-year-old man from Newbury, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by Thames Valley Police.

The road was reopened on Saturday morning.

Investigating officer, Inspector Andy Tester said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"I reiterate my appeal to anyone with any information or dashcam footage in relation to this collision to please come forward, so we can give some answers to the man's loved ones.

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a man walking in the area of the A34 and Chieveley Services last night."

He added: "I would like to thank those members of the public who have already contacted police with vital information.

"Finally, I would like to thank everyone from the various organisations who attended last night's collision, they demonstrated professionalism in tragic circumstances."

Anyone with information or footage can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101.