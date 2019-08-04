Man Dies After Electric Skateboard Accident In Oxfordshire

4 August 2019, 08:35

Police generic

Police have named a 38-year-old man who died following an accident on an electric skateboard.

Bradley Visser was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision in the village of Stoke Row in Oxfordshire on July 17. He died 10 days later.

Thames Valley Police say that no other vehicle is believed to have been involved.

A force spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police is continuing to investigate a collision involving a 38-year-old man who was riding an electric skateboard in Stoke Row, Oxfordshire.

"The incident occurred on Wednesday, 17 July at about 7.30pm on the main road in the village.

"The man who was riding the skateboard sustained serious injuries, and sadly, on Saturday 27 July, he died in hospital.

"He has been identified as Bradley Visser, from Stoke Row.

"His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers."

The spokesman said that police were investigating the death on behalf of the Oxfordshire coroner.

PC Mark Dunne said: "This was a tragic incident which has resulted in a man losing his life.

"I would like to continue to ask anyone who saw this incident, or who has any other information relating to it, to please come forward.

"We do not believe that there were any other vehicles involved, but if you saw Mr Visser using his skateboard shortly before this incident, we would like to hear from you."

