Man Dies In 4x4 Crash Near Reading

A car passenger's died after being thrown out of the 4x4 when it rolled over in a crash near Reading.

At around 11.50pm yesterday (Aug 22) a silver Mitsubishi Shogun was travelling in Pond Lane in Mapledurham, when it lost control and rolled over.

A passenger who had been travelling in the vehicle, a 28-year-old local man, was ejected from the vehicle.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, which attended the collision, the passenger died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, from where he has since been discharged.

A 26-year-old man from Sonning Common was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through alcohol and causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit and is currently in police custody.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Katy Kent, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

“Sadly a man died following the collision and we are working to establish the circumstances.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at around the time of the collision who witnessed it, or who saw the vehicle travelling in the area prior to the collision, to come forward and speak to police.

“If you have any information which could assist, please speak to officers.

“The victim’s next of kin are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer at this very difficult time.”