Man Dies In Crash In Oxfordshire

A man's died after his Land Rover crashed into a tanker in Wallingford.

It happened on the A4130 between the Crowmarsh Gifford roundabout and the village of Nuffield.

Shortly after 11.30am on August 8, a Land Rover and HGV tanker collided at the junction of Old Icknield Way near to Oakleywood in Benson.

The driver of the Land Rover, a man in his 80s from Oxfordshire died at the scene. Specialist officers are supporting his family.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Investigating officer, PC Andrew Harper of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Abingdon, said:

“This collision has sadly resulted in the death of a man, our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“We are appealing for witnesses to come forward, we would ask anyone who has information regarding this collision to please report online via our website or call 101 quoting reference 43180243732”.