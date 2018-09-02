Man Jailed After Being Stopped In Oxford City Centre

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a man has been sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply heroin and one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine.



Courtenay Brown, aged 22, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty following a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday, he was sentenced on the same day.



At around Noon on 25 October 2017 plain clothed officers were patrolling Oxford City centre, when they spotted Brown. The officers believed that Brown was attempting to sell drugs, as such they detained him carrying out a stop and search.



During the search Brown was found to be carrying 36 wraps of class A drugs which were later confirmed to be heroin and cocaine. He was also found to be carrying over £400 in cash.



He was subsequently arrested and charged on 9 July 2018.



Investigating officer, PC Chris Kidd of the Investigation Hub based at St Aldates, said: “This investigation shows that police officers within Oxford Local Police Area are committed to tackling those who seek fit to sell drugs within the city.



“We will continue to utilise information from the community and undertake covert and overt policing practices in order to arrest, charge and convict persons coming into the Oxford area in order to deal drugs which have a devastating effect on people’s lives