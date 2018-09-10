Man's Jaw Broken In Witney

A man's recovering from a broken jaw after a group of people got into a fight in Witney.

At around 12.20am on Friday (7 Sept) police were called to reports of a group of people fighting around the area of Langdale Gate and Market Square.

As a result of the fight, two men, aged 29 and 28, suffered injuries.

The 28-year-old man suffered a broken jaw and was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time, while the 29-year-old man suffered less serious facial injuries.

Two of the offenders are described as white men in their late teens to early 20s.

One had a stubbly beard with black hair and was wearing maroon trousers and a maroon hooded top, while the other had mousey blonde hair, was approximately 5ft 10ins tall and was wearing a tracksuit with a black Nike top.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Graham Lea, of Force CID based at Banbury police station, said:

“This incident was called in by a number of people, and so I believe there were many witnesses.

“It appears that the victims were assaulted by at least two men who were in a group of five.

“Due to the large number of people in the area, I am confident that others will have witnessed this incident, which resulted in one male being knocked to the ground and kicked in the head.

“Unfortunately, this victim, who is 28, has suffered a broken jaw that will require surgery.

“I am urging anybody who witnessed this, or has any information that can help in the investigation, to call 101”

A 20-year-old man from Witney has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A second 20-year-man from Witney has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm and released under investigation.