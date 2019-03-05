More Arrests Over Oxford Attempted Murder

Detectives investigating a double stabbing in Oxford have arrested two men.

A 20-year-old man from Oxford and a 19-year-old man of no fixed abode have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in London on Sunday and has been released without charge.

A 22-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and has been released on conditional police bail until 27 March.

The arrests are all in connection with an incident in Southfield Road at around 11.30pm on Wednesday (27/2) when two men suffered stab wounds.

One man remains in a critical condition in hospital, with a second victim in a stable condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Turton of Oxfordshire Force CID, said:

“We are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to make contact with police.

“We are now satisfied that we are not looking for a third victim, and believe that the man who is in a critical condition was involved in a collision with a vehicle prior to being stabbed.

“I am urging anybody with any information to call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting URN 1564 (27/2).

“Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”