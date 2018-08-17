Mugger Attacks Woman On Crutches in Abingdon

A mugger's attacked and robbed a woman on crutches in Abingdon.

At around 3.30pm on Friday 10 August, the victim, a 38-year-old woman was walking on Ock Street with the aid of crutches.

As the victim turned into Tower Close, she was pushed over from behind.

The offender stole the victim’s handbag by cutting the shoulder strap, and told the victim to “watch your back” before running off.

The offender is described as a slim, young male, possibly a teenager with a high pitched voice.

He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and trainers.

The offender stole a quantity of cash and medication from the victim.

Investigating officer PC Lianne Butler, based at Abingdon police station, said:

“This incident occurred in a busy area of Abingdon in the middle of the afternoon.

“Although the victim was not injured during this incident, she was clearly distressed at what had happened.

“I am sure that there would have been people in the area who witnessed this offence and I am appealing to anyone who believes that they have seen anything to call 101.”