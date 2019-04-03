Murder Investigation In Bucklebury After Two Deaths

A murder investigation's started after the bodies of an elderly couple were found in Bucklebury.

Thames Valley Police said the pair were found dead in a property in the West Berkshire village where the Duchess of Cambridge's family have lived.

The coroners' office in Reading named the couple as Tony and Paula Meadows, who were both believed to be 84.

Detectives stressed they are not searching for anyone else in connection with the deaths and reassured locals there is no threat.

Police said they were called to a property near the village at about 7.30pm on Tuesday (April 2).

Detectives are investigating at one of the homes on Hawkridge Farm in Chapel Lane. A blue forensics tent has been set up on the land.

Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton have owned an estate in the village, where they hosted their other daughter Pippa's evening reception following her society wedding to James Matthews.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard said: "This is a tragic incident in which two people have died.

"We are currently investigating and have launched a murder inquiry but we are not looking for anybody else in connection with this incident. There is no danger to the public so people locally should not have any undue cause for concern.

"We are aware that Bucklebury is a small community and this will have an impact on its residents, as such people will see an increased police presence."

Next of kin have been informed.