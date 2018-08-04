Oxford Man Arrested

A 34-year-old man from Oxford is among Eight people arrested in relation to human trafficking offences.



It's after police spotted a speed boat landing on a beach off the Kent Coast near Dover yesterday morning

Eight people have been arrested in relation to human trafficking as part of a joint operation between the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and Border Force.

Officers from ERSOU and Kent Police, alongside Border Force officers, arrested the individuals in Walmer in the early hours of this morning (Friday, 3 August) after intercepting a speed boat landing on the beach.

Four of the people are Vietnamese individuals who have been arrested on suspicion immigration of offences.

A 35-year-old man from Bedfordshire, and a 34-year-old from Oxford were arrested at the scene on suspicion of conspiring to assist unlawful immigration to the United Kingdom.

Three other men were arrested later that day in connection with the investigation and have been taken into police custody for questioning.

ERSOU Detective Sergeant James Panter said:

“Clamping down on human trafficking and the illegal entry into the United Kingdom is one of ERSOU’s key priorities and we’re really pleased with the results from today’s operation.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners to tackle those who commit crime across the eastern region and we’d like to thank the Border Force for its support with this