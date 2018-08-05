Oxford Man Charged In Human Trafficking Investigation

Three men have been charged as part of an investigation into human trafficking.

Nine people were arrested on Friday (Aug 3) after officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit and Border Force officials intercepted a speed boat in Walmer, Kent.



Nazmi Velia, 31, of Park Street Lane, St Albans, Egert Kajici, 34, of Turner Drive, Oxford, and Thomas Mason, 35, of High Street, Eyeworth, have all been charged with conspiracy to facilitate a breach of UK Immigration Law.



They were remanded in custody at a court hearing on Saturday pending further court appearances.



Two other men arrested yesterday have been released under investigation.



The four other people arrested have now been taken to an immigration detention centre pending further enquiries.