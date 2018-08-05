Oxford Man Charged In Human Trafficking Investigation

5 August 2018, 09:13

Border Force

Three men have been charged as part of an investigation into human trafficking.

Nine people were arrested on Friday (Aug 3) after officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit and Border Force officials intercepted a speed boat in Walmer, Kent.

Nazmi Velia, 31, of Park Street Lane, St Albans, Egert Kajici, 34, of Turner Drive, Oxford, and Thomas Mason, 35, of High Street, Eyeworth, have all been charged with conspiracy to facilitate a breach of UK Immigration Law.

They were remanded in custody at a court hearing on Saturday pending further court appearances.

Two other men arrested yesterday have been released under investigation.

The four other people arrested have now been taken to an immigration detention centre pending further enquiries.

Latest News

See more Latest News

House of Fraser suitor Day snaps up collapsed Jacques Vert brand

Irish wildfire reveals huge hidden 'Eire' signal from Second World War

Women may have to quit jobs to fill care roles post-Brexit, report warns

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News