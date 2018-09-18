Oxford Mini Plant Announces Post-Brexit Shutdown

BMW is going to temporarily close its main UK factory in Oxford immediately after Brexit day next year.

The Mini plant in Cowley will move its annual August shutdown to April - it's over fears we may leave the EU without a trade deal meaning issues with part supplies.

The car giant said essential updating will start on April 1 and last several weeks.

Yesterday Jaguar Land Rover announced it's temporarily reducing production at one of its plants due to Brexit.

A BMW Group spokesman said:

"Planned annual maintenance periods at BMW Group production sites allow essential updating and equipment replacement to be completed over several weeks, while there is no production taking place.

"As a responsible organisation, we have scheduled next year’s annual maintenance period at MINI Plant Oxford to start on 1 April, when the UK exits the EU, to minimise the risk of any possible short-term parts-supply disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

"While we believe this worst case scenario is an unlikely outcome, we have to plan for it.

"We remain committed to our operations in Britain, which is the only country in the world where we manufacture for all three of our automotive brands."