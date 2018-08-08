Reading Resident Arthur Celebrates 105th Birthday

A great-great-great grandad from Reading is being thrown a 105th birthday party.

Arthur King's lived through both World Wars, and seen 21 Prime Ministers come and go in his lifetime!

The Mayor will be among the guests at the Maples Day Care Centre, at Rivermead in Caversham. Arthur has been attending for almost 20 years.

Mayor of Reading, Cllr Debs Edwards, will be attending, alongside all of Arthur's friends and family, to wish him a happy birthday.

Arthur, was born on 8 August 1913, when George V was on the throne and Herbert Henry Asquith was Prime Minister. This was also the same year Emily Davison, a suffragette, ran out in front of the King's horse at the Epsom Derby.

Arthur, who is affectionately known to his family as 'Granddad Grip', was born in Tottenham in north London and grew up in a big family with 3 sisters and 4 brothers. He moved to Reading just before the start of WW2, where he met his wife Jessie, who was from Caversham. They were happily married for 60 years, with two daughters. Arthur has lived in Southcote since 1953 and today he has 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren!

Arthur served as an anti-aircraft gunner during the war and then worked in telecommunications. He was stationed in Iceland for a time. After the war he worked as a clerk at Royal Signal Records in Caversham. His hobbies included touring on his bike and gardening on his allotment. He still enjoys tackling the daily crossword in his newspaper.

Wendy Levey, Arthur's daughter, said:

"Dad is such a positive, happy and contented person and all his family and friends are excited to help him celebrate such an impressive birthday!"

Cllr Debs Edwards, Reading's Mayor, said:

"I'm delighted to be able to help Arthur celebrate his 105th Birthday. Arthur is impressively the longest attending member at the Maples , having started here is 1999. He is much loved and valued by everyone here and we all wish him the best on his special day!"