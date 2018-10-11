Six Injured In Serious Minibus Crash On M4 In Berkshire

Six people have been hurt in a serious crash on the M4 in Berkshire.



A lorry and a minibus collided on the eastbound stretch between junction 14 at Hungerford and 13 at Chieveley.

Three of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews say the road is likely to be closed for several hours.

It's reported the lorry may have hit the back of the minibus.

In a statement, South Central Ambulace Service said:



"We received multiple emergency 999 calls just after 12.15 this afternoon reporting a serious collision between a lorry and a minibus on the M4 eastbound between junctions 14 and 15.

"We sent three air ambulances (Thames Valley, Hampshire & Isle of Wight, Great Western) to the scene, along with the Hampshire & Isle of Wight critical care car, six ambulances, a bronze ambulance officer in a rapid response vehicle and a silver officer/incident commander in a rapid response vehicle.

"Three people in the minibus had sustained life-threatening injuries; one was flown to the major trauma centre at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, one went by road to the major trauma centre at the John Radcliffe Hospital, and the third was flown to the major trauma centre at Bristol Southmead Hospital.

"Three further people in the minibus had sustained less serious injuries, two of whom were taken by road to the Great Western Hospital, Swindon, and the third to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading."

Police remain at the scene investigating how the crash happened. They have not reported anyone being arrested.