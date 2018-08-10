Tribute To Oxford Girl Killed In Rock Fall

The family of a girl from Oxford, who died after being hit by rocks falling from a cliff, have described her as "the light of their lives".

Harriet Forster died at a beach in Staithes in North Yorkshire on Wednesday, while they were on a trip up there.

It happened near the south pier at Seaton Garth at around 4.47pm on Wednesday 8 August.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, including the Coastguard, the RNLI, ambulance, air ambulance, fire and rescue and the police, Harriet was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police is compiling a report about the circumstances of the death on behalf of the coroner.

Anyone with information that could assist enquiries is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12180146823.

Harriet’s family have issued the following statement:

“We cannot comprehend the enormity of this tragedy. Harriet was the light of our lives.

“We ask that you give us time as a family to support each other through our indescribable pain. Thank you.”