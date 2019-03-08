Tributes After Death Of Didcot Schoolboy

A memorial book's been set up at a school in Didcot following the death of a 13-year-old pupil.

The boy from St Birinus School died in the John Radcliffe hospital on Monday - no details have been released.

In a joint statement, St Birinus School and Oxfordshire County Council said:

"We can confirm the tragic death of one of our Year 9 students at St Birinus School.

"The whole school community is shocked and saddened by this terrible news and our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends at this difficult time.

"Support has been offered to students, staff and anyone else from the school community affected.

"We have set up a memorial book at the school for students to be able to record memories, insert photographs and pass on condolences. We ask for the family’s privacy to be respected at this difficult time."

An inquest into the boy's death will open on Tuesday at Oxford Coroner's Court.