Two Killed In Oxfordshire Crashes

Two men have been killed by separate crashes in Oxfordshire, both on Friday afternoon.

A mobility scooter rider's died in hospital after a collision with an ambulance on Stratton Way in Abingdon.

A driver also died after hitting someone then a tree, on the A41 near Bicester. The pedestrian wasn't badly hurt.

At 3.18pm on Friday 10 August, officers were called to the A415 Stratton Way at the junction of Bath Street.

An ambulance and a mobility scooter had been involved in a collision. The rider of the mobility scooter, a 64-year-old man from Abingdon, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries and died that night. His next of kin have been informed.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Senior investigating officer Richard Thorpe, Serious Collision Investigation Unit manager, said:

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, following which a man sadly died. I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dash-cam footage to come forward and speak to police.

“I would like to appeal for specific witnesses to the collision to contact officers – the occupants of a blue Vauxhall Vivaro panel van – a male driver and a woman with long blonde hair who was a passenger. I’d also like to appeal to the occupants of a white panel van. Both of these vehicles were overtaken by the ambulance prior to the collision and both vehicles stopped to provide assistance to the injured man.”

At 5.30pm, a grey BMW car was travelling on the southbound carriageway near Wendlebury, in the direction of the M40, when it collided with a pedestrian before leaving the carriageway and colliding with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Wallingford, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his thirties, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with injuries, which are not life-threatening, and was later discharged.

Investigating officer PC Linzi Turner, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

“We are investigating the circumstances of this collision in which a man sadly died at the scene. I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed it or who saw the vehicle travelling prior to the collision.

“If you have any information, or dash-cam footage, please come forward as this could assist our investigation.”