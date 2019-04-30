Two On Trial Over Buckinghamshire Murders

30 April 2019, 09:18 | Updated: 30 April 2019, 09:25

Maids Moreton Buckinghamshire

A church warden and magician, accused of plotting the death of two pensioners in Buckinghamshire, go on trial at Oxford Crown Court today.

28-year-old Benjamin Field and Martyn Smith, who's 32, are charged over the deaths of Peter Farquhar, 69, and Ann Moore-Martin, 83, who lived three doors from each other in the village of Maids Moreton.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry more than two years after the death in October 2015 of Mr Farquhar, a guest lecturer at the University of Buckingham, and seven months after the death of retired headmistress Ms Moore-Martin in May 2017.

Field, a church warden, and Smith, a magician, have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to murder the two pensioners, the murder of Mr Farquhar and the attempted murder of Ms Moore-Martin.

They also denied conspiracy to defraud by dishonestly causing the pensioners to make one or both of them beneficiaries of their wills.

Smith has pleaded not guilty to three further counts of fraud and the involvement in the theft of rifles and a bayonet. Field and Smith also denied having a copy of another woman's will for fraud.

Earlier, Field pleaded guilty to fraud by making representations to Mr Farquhar and Ms Moore-Martin that he "knew were or might be untrue or misleading", that he was "in a genuine, caring relationship" with them.

He also admitted fraud by claiming to Ms Moore-Martin that he needed £4,400 for a new car and that his brother Tom Field was suffering from a kidney ailment that was so severe he needed a dialysis machine.

In addition Field pleaded guilty to two burglaries in which he stole a bottle of Drambuie, a cardigan, three rifles and a bayonet.

Tom Field, 24, faces trial accused of a single charge of fraud.

Benjamin Field, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, Buckinghamshire; Martyn Smith, of Penhalvean, Redruth, Cornwall; and Tom Field, also of Wellingborough Road, Olney, Buckinghamshire will go on trial at Oxford Crown Court before High Court Judge Mr Justice Sweeney.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle ‘spotted going to the hospital’ in police escorted car

Royals

Care home giant Four Seasons appoints administrators

UK & World

Roberto Firmino trains for Liverpool ahead of Barcelona tie

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Spice Girls performing in their iconic outfits at the 1997 Brit Awards

Danny Dyer shocks fans as he appears in frock for Eastenders Spice Girls special

TV & Movies

Emmerdale has been slammed for casting Kris Mochrie, who served two years in prison for supplying date rape drug GHB and perverting the course of justice.

Emmerdale actor jailed for supplying date rape drug is cast as Victoria Sugden’s rapist

TV & Movies

Tolkien stars Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins on the red carpet for the film's UK premiere

When is the new Tolkien movie out in the UK and who’s in the cast with Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins?

TV & Movies

Disney on Ice will tour in the UK from September

Disney on Ice 2019: UK dates and ticket information

Lifestyle

Pink

Pink reveals she has had ‘several miscarriages’ since her first at 17

Celebrities

Belfast Premiere for Game of Thrones

Yara Greyjoy actress Gemma Whelan praised for breastfeeding her baby on the Game of Thrones set

Celebrities