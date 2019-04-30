Two On Trial Over Buckinghamshire Murders

A church warden and magician, accused of plotting the death of two pensioners in Buckinghamshire, go on trial at Oxford Crown Court today.

28-year-old Benjamin Field and Martyn Smith, who's 32, are charged over the deaths of Peter Farquhar, 69, and Ann Moore-Martin, 83, who lived three doors from each other in the village of Maids Moreton.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry more than two years after the death in October 2015 of Mr Farquhar, a guest lecturer at the University of Buckingham, and seven months after the death of retired headmistress Ms Moore-Martin in May 2017.

Field, a church warden, and Smith, a magician, have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to murder the two pensioners, the murder of Mr Farquhar and the attempted murder of Ms Moore-Martin.

They also denied conspiracy to defraud by dishonestly causing the pensioners to make one or both of them beneficiaries of their wills.

Smith has pleaded not guilty to three further counts of fraud and the involvement in the theft of rifles and a bayonet. Field and Smith also denied having a copy of another woman's will for fraud.

Earlier, Field pleaded guilty to fraud by making representations to Mr Farquhar and Ms Moore-Martin that he "knew were or might be untrue or misleading", that he was "in a genuine, caring relationship" with them.

He also admitted fraud by claiming to Ms Moore-Martin that he needed £4,400 for a new car and that his brother Tom Field was suffering from a kidney ailment that was so severe he needed a dialysis machine.

In addition Field pleaded guilty to two burglaries in which he stole a bottle of Drambuie, a cardigan, three rifles and a bayonet.

Tom Field, 24, faces trial accused of a single charge of fraud.

Benjamin Field, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, Buckinghamshire; Martyn Smith, of Penhalvean, Redruth, Cornwall; and Tom Field, also of Wellingborough Road, Olney, Buckinghamshire will go on trial at Oxford Crown Court before High Court Judge Mr Justice Sweeney.