"Violent" Man Wanted For Recall To Prison

Police are looking for Tommy Lee who's wanted for recall to prison, and could be in Camberley, Sandhurst or Bracknell.

His licence was revoked for breaching the conditions of his probation. He was imprisoned in February 2010 after being convicted of drug offences.

The 41-year-old from Bagshot in Surrey is known to frequent the Camberley area and the Sandhurst and Bracknell areas in Berkshire.

He is described as white, 180cm tall, of an athletic build and bald with brown eyes, he is shown in the picture as having a beard, however, it is likely he may have shaved his beard off.

Police say Lee is described as violent and should not be approached. Any sightings of him should be reported by calling 101.