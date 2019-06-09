Woman Died In Wendover By Pass Aylesbury Crash

A woman has died and three children injured following a collision involving three vehicles near Aylesbury. Shut Road for over five hours on Friday.



Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision on the Wendover bypass.

The collision happened on the Wendover bypass close to the railway station at about 4.45pm Friday (7/6).

Three vehicles were in collision, a Land Rover Discovery, a Ford Focus and a VW Golf.

The Ford Focus and the VW Golf were travelling towards Great Missenden and the Land Rover was travelling towards Aylesbury.

Sadly, the driver of the Ford Focus, a woman who is yet to be formally identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three passengers from the Ford Focus, all children, were taken to the John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford with serious injuries. One of the children has since been discharged from hospital.

The driver of the Land Rover Discovery was also taken to the John Radcliffe hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital.

The driver and passenger in the VW Golf were uninjured.

Investigating officer, PC Lyndsey Blackaby from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly a woman lost her life in this collision and three young children and a man have been seriously injured

“We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area of the Wendover bypass, or believes they may have information or a dash-cam recording relevant to our investigation, to make contact with police.

“If you have any information call 101 or visit our website https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting reference 43190171919.

“We would like to thank motorists and local residents for their cooperation and patience while the road was closed for five and a half hours so officers could carry out forensic examinations