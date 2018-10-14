Woman Dies After M4 Minibus Crash

A woman has died and three others have been injured after a mini bus overturned on the M4 in Berkshire near the Membury Services.

The mini bus was carrying 10 people, the woman was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford

Officers want to trace anyone who saw what happened between Junction 14 and 15 yesterday morning.

Thames Valley Police say the mini bus was the only vehicle involved in the collision, which happened near Membury Services.

The mini bus was carrying ten passengers, four of whom were injured.

Three of the passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Great Western Hospital in Swindon.

A woman was airlifted to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where she later died.

Her next of kin has been informed.

Investigating officer, PC James Baker of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is another tragic incident on our roads, and our thoughts are with all those who have been effected.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information about the collision, whether you witnessed the collision itself or have dashcam footage or the collision. Please come forward so we can establish what happened.

“The easiest way to contact us is by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5151 (13/10)