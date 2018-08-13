Woman Sexually Assaulted By 'Taxi Driver' In Oxford

A woman's been sexually assaulted after getting into a car she thought was a taxi in Oxford.

Between 3am and 4am on Sunday 5 August, the 25-year-old victim had been waiting for a taxi and sitting on the ground near Oxford Magistrates’ Court in Speedwell Street.

She was then picked up by a vehicle which she believed to be a taxi, which travelled through St Clements, Morrell Avenue, and onto Cowley Road.

During the journey another man was in the vehicle, and he was dropped off on a residential road off Morrell Avenue. The victim did not see him pay the driver.

While in the car with the driver alone, the victim was sexually assaulted over her clothing by the driver who touched her inappropriately.

The offender is a white man with olive skin, approximately 5ft 5ins, of medium build and bald. He was wearing a mid-blue coloured t-shirt.

The vehicle is described as a dark coloured five door saloon car.

Investigating officer PC Sarah Williams, based at Cowley police station, said:

“I would like to speak to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident – particularly the man who was travelling in the vehicle with the woman and driver before the sexual assault took place.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who saw the woman get in to the vehicle in Speedwell Street in the early hours of Sunday 5 August. We are working to establish whether the vehicle, which appeared to be a taxi, was indeed a taxi and are keeping an open mind. We are also offering support to the victim following this distressing incident.”

Anyone with information should call 101.