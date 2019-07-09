The best celebrity Bottle Top Challenge entries - from Kendall Jenner to Kelly Brook

The #BottleTopChallenge is doing the rounds on social media - with even celebrities taking on the new test.

People around the world are getting involved with the latest social media craze - The Bottle Top Challenge.

Now, celebs are also getting in on the action, taking to Instagram to upload their impressive video clips.

Here's a round up of the best celebrity entries so far - including Kendall Jenner and Kelly Brook.

Kendall Jenner

After pal Hailey Bieber née Baldwin challenged Kendall to do the #BottleTopChallenge, the reality TV star took to Instagram to post this epic video clip.

Not only does she whip the cap off the bottle, Kendall is riding a jet ski at the same time.

If that's not impressive, I don't know what is!

Ryan Reynolds

In a not-so-successful attempt, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds shared a clip of him taking on the viral task - and completely failing. It's pretty entertaining, all the same.

Kelly Brook

Heart's very own Kelly Brook took on the challenge earlier this week, while in the studio - and she absolutely smashed it...NOT!

Mariah Carey

Sharing a clip with her 8.2million followers, Mariah Carey added her own spin to the Bottle Top Challenge - using her belting vocals to remove the cap, instead of her foot.

Justin Bieber

Bieber not only removed the bottle top in one fell swoop - he challenged Tom Cruise to a viral duel.

Hailey Bieber

Justin wasn't alone in trying out the new challenge; wife Hailey also uploaded a video of her karate kicking the lid off a glass bottle, before she challenged Kendall Jenner to try.