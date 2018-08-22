Four people stabbed in Paignton

Four people have been treated for stab wounds after being found at a property in Paignton.

Police were called out to Corsham Road on Monday afternoon and seized a number of weapons, including scissors and a screwdriver.

The four were taken to Torbay District Hospital, all have since been discharged.

Two men, one aged 60 from Paignton and the other aged 37 from Torquay were both arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Both men have since been released on police bail until 18 September.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with any information that will assist police with their investigation is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/076289/18.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.