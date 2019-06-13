Kingsteignton murder victim named

A man who was stabbed to death in Kingsteington has been named as 73 year old Peter Freeman.

He was attacked on his doorstep on Chockland Road on Sunday night.

Police say the death of a man who was found in a car near Labrador Bay on Monday is not being treated as suspicious.

They have also confirmed that Mr Freeman was known to the offender.

Peter’s family have paid the following tribute: “Peter was a very special person, taken from us in the most tragic of circumstances. He was a much loved man and his loss has deeply affected all those who knew him.

“We wish to pass on our thanks for the support and kindness shown to us by our friends and the public.

“We would ask the Media to respect our privacy at this most difficult time to enable us to come to terms with our grief.”

A file will be prepared for the coroner and the matter will now be progressed by them in relation to the official cause of the two deaths.