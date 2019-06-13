Kingsteignton murder victim named

13 June 2019, 09:18 | Updated: 13 June 2019, 09:21

Peter Freeman - Kingsteignton murder

A man who was stabbed to death in Kingsteington has been named as 73 year old Peter Freeman.

He was attacked on his doorstep on Chockland Road on Sunday night.

Police say the death of a man who was found in a car near Labrador Bay on Monday is not being treated as suspicious.

They have also confirmed that Mr Freeman was known to the offender.

Peter’s family have paid the following tribute: “Peter was a very special person, taken from us in the most tragic of circumstances. He was a much loved man and his loss has deeply affected all those who knew him.

“We wish to pass on our thanks for the support and kindness shown to us by our friends and the public. 

“We would ask the Media to respect our privacy at this most difficult time to enable us to come to terms with our grief.”

A file will be prepared for the coroner and the matter will now be progressed by them in relation to the official cause of the two deaths.

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chernobyl writer urges tourists to respect the disaster zone

Chernobyl writer urges tourists to 'respect' the nuclear site after influencers take selfies in exclusion zone

TV & Movies

Art found at RAMM

Hidden artwork found at Exeter Museum

Local News

Spice Girls film 'in the works and even Victoria Beckham is on board'

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

We've rounded up a selection of fit dads for your viewing pleasure

Father's Day 2019: Vote for your favourite celebrity dad

Lifestyle

Rochelle's mirror selfie has confused fans

Rochelle Humes confuses fans with twin mirror selfie

Celebrities

Harley has showed off his dramatic transformation on Instagram

Ex-Love Islander Harley Judge shocks fans with body builder transformation pictures

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's latest outfit is amazing today

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's pleated peaches skirt

Celebrities

Spice Girls animated movie CONFIRMED by Emma Bunton

Spice Girls animated movie CONFIRMED by Emma Bunton

Celebrities

Sherif's exit from Love Island remains a mystery

Love Island bosses 'will NEVER reveal why Sherif got axe... as it could END show'

TV & Movies