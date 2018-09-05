Man Named After Kingsteignton Crash

A man who died after a crash between two cars on Bank Holiday Monday has been named.

Nicholas Smith, from Chudleigh, was the driver of one of the Jaguar cars which collided on the B3193 Clay Pitts Way in Kingsteignton.

The 60 year old died in hospital on the 30thAugust as a result of his injuries.

A 27 year old man and a 17 year old boy from Chudleigh also died at the scene.

Formal identification for the pair is still on-going but their next of kind have been informed.

Police are still appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.