Police Desperate To Find Brixham Witness

Police in Brixham say they’re desperate to identify two people who they think could have seen the events leading to a man’s death, in June.

David Williams, 49, died after suffering serious injuries following an incident on the Quay in the early hours of Friday 29thJune.

Detective Sergeant Jo Simms from the Major crime team, said: “Our murder investigation continues and today we have released images of two people we are desperate to locate and speak to.

“We are trying to trace these individuals who went to Liberty Tea Party and Cocktail Bar on The Quay area of Brixham; we believe they may have witnessed the incident later that evening that eventually lead to the death of David Williams.

“We believe that they were visiting the area and possible reside in the Windsor area of Berkshire. We are working with our colleagues in Thames Valley Police on this matter, but we are hoping this appeal will help us locate these two important witnesses.

“If you know who these two people are, or recognise yourself in appeal, please contact us on 101@dc.police.uk quoting CR/057720/18.”

Five people who were arrested have since been released pending further enquiries.