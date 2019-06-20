P!nk in Cardiff: Here's everything you need to know

P!nk kicks off the UK leg of her Beautiful Trauma Tour at Principality Stadium on June 20th. Here's everything you need to know!

What are the times and are there support acts?

Doors open at 5.30pm. The first main support Bang Bang Romeo is expected on stage at around 6.50pm, followed by Vance Joy at 7.40pm.

P!nk herself is believed to be hitting the stage at 8.40pm.

The event is then expected to finish at around 10.15pm.

Will the roof be open or closed?

Principality Stadium say the roof will be closed for the event.

What will P!nk perform?

The show is divided into different acts including "Revenge Land", "Secrets" and "Women are Strong". Based on what she sang in Dublin, fans can expect some of her biggest early hits including "Get The Party Started" and "Just Like a Pill" mixed in with recent tracks like "Beautiful Trauma" and "Walk Me Home".

What's the show like?

Fans who've managed to bag a ticket for the sold out gig are in for a treat with a huge catwalk stage extending out into the centre of the stadium. P!nk flies through the air on wires with various aerial stunts and there are pyrotechnics through the show too. It's been compared to the famous "Cirque de Soleil" in many reviews so far.

What about road closures?

Usual city centre road closures will be in place from 5.30pm with roads around the stadium and city centre reopening at around middnight.

The following routes will be closed to traffic:

• Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment.)

• Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted.)

• Dispenser Street from its junction with Clare Street.

• Fitzhamon Embankment – access to buses and residents will be maintained.

• The following roads will be closed in their entirety: High Street, St Mary Street, Caroline Street, Wood Street, Central Square, Westgate Street, Quay Street, Guildhall Place, Golate, Park Street, Havelock Street and Scott Road.

Taking public transport?

Transport for Wales advise that all services into Cardiff on the afternoon and evening will be busy and say to travel as early as possible.

Meanwhile, Cardiff Bus say all services will be diverted away from city centre bus stops from 5.30pm

How can I pay in the stadium?

Whilst cash and card is accepted at some food and drink outlets, the stadium now has a number of card or mobile payment only bars in operation.