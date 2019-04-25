Animal cruelty convictions in Wales hit five year high

RSPCA Cymru says it saw some "horrendous" cases of animal cruelty in Wales last year, as the number of people being prosecuted hit a five year high.

The charity secured 164 convictions at magistrates’ courts in Wales in 2018 compared to 116 in 2014.

The cases included two men who filmed themselves throwing a cat in the air like a rugby ball and an underground puppy breeder who was banned from keeping dogs after keeping puppies in horrific conditions.

In total, the charity investigated 10,856 complaints of cruelty last year, an increase of nearly 700 complaints on the year before.

RSPCA Cymru’s superintendent Martyn Hubbard said: "These new statistics show a five-year high for RSPCA prosecution activity in Wales – with some of the deliberate, horrifying cruelty, and mindless acts of abuse, dealt with by our dedicated officers frankly unbelievable.

"Put simply, there is no excuse for animal cruelty and RSPCA Cymru will continue to ensure animal welfare laws are adhered to in all corners of the country.”

People with concerns about animals in distress can contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.