Big increase in child abuse images in Wales

Shocking new figures have revealed police in Wales are uncovering child abuse images on average four times a day.

Figures from NSPCC Cymru show a total of almost 3,000 offences have been recorded in Wales in the last two years, with 1,437 reports in 2016/17 and 1,458 in 2017/18.

Three of the four Welsh police forces have also recorded a rise in the number of offences involving indecent images of children.

The largest increase was recorded by North Wales Police, where the number of offences has risen by 30 per cent.

Dyfed-Powys Police was the only Welsh force where reports fell, from 363 in 2016/2017 to 275 in 2017/2018.

Across the UK, the number of offences rose by almost a quarter to 22,724 - the equivalent of one every 23 minutes.

The NSPCC are now calling for a new social media watchdog to protect children online.

Des Mannion, head of NSPCC Cymru, said: "Every one of these images represents a real child who has been groomed and abused to supply the demand of this appalling trade.

"The lack of adequate protections on social networks has given offenders all too easy access to children to target and abuse.

"This is the last chance saloon for social networks on whose platforms this abuse is often taking place.

"Our Wild West Web campaign is calling on the UK Government to introduce a tough independent regulator to hold social networks to account and tackle grooming to cut off supply of these images at source."