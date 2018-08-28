Bridgend man sentenced for exposing himself to Jehovah's Witnesses

An 87-year-old man from Bridgend has been sentenced for exposing himself to a group of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Kenneth Edwards targeted the group while they were going door-to-door talking to his neighbours about the Bible.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that the flasher began pleasuring himself in front of his "large living room window" after he saw the group of three women and two children, who were aged 11 and eight years old, stop outside his bungalow.

Prosecutor Jason Howells said: "The group were conducting house-to-house Bible work as part of their Jehovah's Witness group.

"One saw a male in his living room looking at them, and masturbating while looking towards them.

"She told the group not to look and all five hurried away from the address.

"It was clearly an awkward situation for them to be in."

Alexandra Maretlwaneng, one of the women in the group, told police the episode left her "feeling physically sick to my stomach".

The mother of the young girl and boy, who were all in the group, said: "It left me extremely upset."

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her children, added: "I look at males differently now."

Edwards was arrested by police at his home in Bridgend, South Wales, and initially denied exposing himself.

He said he had been briefly naked only because he was changing from his pyjamas into his "day clothes" shortly before 11am on June 15 this year.

But he later pleaded guilty to exposure at Cardiff Crown Court, where he again appeared on Monday wearing a brown tie, white shirt and a beige fleece.

Adam Sharp, defending, told Edwards' sentencing hearing that the initial denial was because "he has some difficulty opening up to strangers about what it is he did".

Mr Sharp added: "He has been suffering from depression and loneliness.

"He wishes to convey his apologies to the court and indeed to the victims."

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said: "The offence is aggravated by the presence of two children."

Edwards, from Sarn, Bridgend, was sentenced to a two-year community order, and must complete a 25-day rehabilitation requirement.

He must also keep police up to date with his current address for the next five years.