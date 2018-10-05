Cardiff boss doesn't mind if he's sacked

As he celebrates two years managing Cardiff City, Neil Warnock says he would not complain if the Bluebirds chose to sack him.

In those two years he has taken the club from the foot of the Championship and in to the Premier League.

But veteran boss Warnock accepts he is under pressure to produce results, with Cardiff yet to win this season and just one place off the bottom of the Premier League.

"Vincent (Tan) is as difficult as any owner but his heart is in the right place and he wants to do well," Warnock said ahead of Saturday's trip to Wembley to take on Tottenham.

"If the time came when he felt someone would be a better option I wouldn't have a problem with that.

"If we don't get results, no doubt it will become someone else's problem.

"What's the worst scenario? I could go away with (wife) Sharon to Italy or somewhere and have a nice, relaxed Christmas."

Cardiff have lost five times in seven games - including four in a row - since their surprise return to the top flight.

It is the Bluebirds' worst start to a campaign since 1965 and only Huddersfield, who also have two points but have scored one fewer goal, are below them in the table.

"There is no doubt every manager is under pressure," Warnock said.

"Every big agent nowadays is pushing managers' names and I've already heard two or three being mentioned for my job.

"You hope the right people know what's going on. You can only do your own job really, what will be will be.

"The worst thing used to be when the manager to be would come and watch the game.

"The following manager is there watching before you've had the sack! That's happened to me a couple of times. Where you hear who is in the stand and then they take your job. That's not easy to take.

"But I don't want it to sour here. So we have to pull our fingers out and get the fans on board to keep us here until January, when we can get some fresh faces in."