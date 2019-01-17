Just eight Welsh MPs support Theresa May's government

17 January 2019, 06:10 | Updated: 17 January 2019, 07:34

The majority of Welsh MPs have backed a failed motion of no confidence in the government.

Theresa May survived the vote in the commons by just 19 votes as the DUP and Conservative MPs supported her government.

But all Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru MPs supported the motion, with just eight Welsh Conservatives backing the Prime Minister.

Here is the list showing whether Welsh MPs voted to support the motion of no confidence ...

Labour   Stephen Kinnock Aberavon   Yes
Conservative   Guto Bebb Aberconwy   No
Labour   Mark Tami Alyn and Deeside   Yes
Plaid Cymru   Hywel Williams Arfon   Yes
Labour   Nick Smith Blaenau Gwent   Yes
Conservative   Chris Davies Brecon and Radnorshire   No
Labour   Madeleine Moon Bridgend   Yes
Labour   Wayne David Caerphilly   Yes
Labour   Jo Stevens Cardiff Central   Yes
Labour   Anna McMorrin Cardiff North   Yes
Labour   Stephen Doughty Cardiff South and Penarth   Yes
Labour   Kevin Brennan Cardiff West   Yes
Plaid Cymru   Jonathan Edwards Carmarthen East and Dinefwr   Yes
Conservative   Simon Hart Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire   No
Plaid Cymru   Ben Lake Ceredigion   Yes
Labour   Susan Elan Jones Clwyd South   Yes
Conservative   Mr David Jones Clwyd West   No
Labour   Ann Clwyd Cynon Valley   Yes
Labour   David Hanson Delyn   Yes
Plaid Cymru   Liz Saville Roberts Dwyfor Meirionnydd   Yes
Labour   Tonia Antoniazzi Gower   Yes
Labour   Chris Evans Islwyn   Yes
Labour   Nia Griffith Llanelli   Yes
Labour   Gerald Jones Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney   Yes
Conservative   David T. C. Davies Monmouth   No
Conservative   Glyn Davies Montgomeryshire   No
Labour   Christina Rees Neath   Yes
Labour   Paul Flynn Newport West   No vote recorded
Labour   Jessica Morden Newport East   Don't vote
Labour   Chris Elmore Ogmore   Yes
Labour   Owen Smith Pontypridd   Yes
Conservative   Stephen Crabb Preseli Pembrokeshire   No
Labour   Chris Bryant Rhondda   Yes
Labour   Carolyn Harris Swansea East   Yes
Labour   Geraint Davies Swansea West   Yes
Labour   Nick Thomas-Symonds Torfaen   Yes
Labour   Chris Ruane Vale of Clwyd   Yes
Conservative   Alun Cairns Vale of Glamorgan   No
Labour   Ian C. Lucas Wrexham   Yes
Labour   Albert Owen Ynys Mon   Yes

 

Plaid Cymru's Westminster Leader, Liz Saville Roberts, met with the Prime Minister following the failed vote.

She said: "The Prime Minister must understand that concession and compromise is now the order of the day.

"We are committed to finding a real solution to the Brexit mess. We will continue to press the case for a People’s Vote on our European future."

