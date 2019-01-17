Just eight Welsh MPs support Theresa May's government

The majority of Welsh MPs have backed a failed motion of no confidence in the government.

Theresa May survived the vote in the commons by just 19 votes as the DUP and Conservative MPs supported her government.

But all Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru MPs supported the motion, with just eight Welsh Conservatives backing the Prime Minister.

Here is the list showing whether Welsh MPs voted to support the motion of no confidence ...

Labour Stephen Kinnock Aberavon Yes Conservative Guto Bebb Aberconwy No Labour Mark Tami Alyn and Deeside Yes Plaid Cymru Hywel Williams Arfon Yes Labour Nick Smith Blaenau Gwent Yes Conservative Chris Davies Brecon and Radnorshire No Labour Madeleine Moon Bridgend Yes Labour Wayne David Caerphilly Yes Labour Jo Stevens Cardiff Central Yes Labour Anna McMorrin Cardiff North Yes Labour Stephen Doughty Cardiff South and Penarth Yes Labour Kevin Brennan Cardiff West Yes Plaid Cymru Jonathan Edwards Carmarthen East and Dinefwr Yes Conservative Simon Hart Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire No Plaid Cymru Ben Lake Ceredigion Yes Labour Susan Elan Jones Clwyd South Yes Conservative Mr David Jones Clwyd West No Labour Ann Clwyd Cynon Valley Yes Labour David Hanson Delyn Yes Plaid Cymru Liz Saville Roberts Dwyfor Meirionnydd Yes Labour Tonia Antoniazzi Gower Yes Labour Chris Evans Islwyn Yes Labour Nia Griffith Llanelli Yes Labour Gerald Jones Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney Yes Conservative David T. C. Davies Monmouth No Conservative Glyn Davies Montgomeryshire No Labour Christina Rees Neath Yes Labour Paul Flynn Newport West No vote recorded Labour Jessica Morden Newport East Don't vote Labour Chris Elmore Ogmore Yes Labour Owen Smith Pontypridd Yes Conservative Stephen Crabb Preseli Pembrokeshire No Labour Chris Bryant Rhondda Yes Labour Carolyn Harris Swansea East Yes Labour Geraint Davies Swansea West Yes Labour Nick Thomas-Symonds Torfaen Yes Labour Chris Ruane Vale of Clwyd Yes Conservative Alun Cairns Vale of Glamorgan No Labour Ian C. Lucas Wrexham Yes Labour Albert Owen Ynys Mon Yes

Plaid Cymru's Westminster Leader, Liz Saville Roberts, met with the Prime Minister following the failed vote.

She said: "The Prime Minister must understand that concession and compromise is now the order of the day.

"We are committed to finding a real solution to the Brexit mess. We will continue to press the case for a People’s Vote on our European future."