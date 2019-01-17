Just eight Welsh MPs support Theresa May's government
The majority of Welsh MPs have backed a failed motion of no confidence in the government.
Theresa May survived the vote in the commons by just 19 votes as the DUP and Conservative MPs supported her government.
But all Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru MPs supported the motion, with just eight Welsh Conservatives backing the Prime Minister.
Here is the list showing whether Welsh MPs voted to support the motion of no confidence ...
|Labour
|Stephen Kinnock
|Aberavon
|Yes
|Conservative
|Guto Bebb
|Aberconwy
|No
|Labour
|Mark Tami
|Alyn and Deeside
|Yes
|Plaid Cymru
|Hywel Williams
|Arfon
|Yes
|Labour
|Nick Smith
|Blaenau Gwent
|Yes
|Conservative
|Chris Davies
|Brecon and Radnorshire
|No
|Labour
|Madeleine Moon
|Bridgend
|Yes
|Labour
|Wayne David
|Caerphilly
|Yes
|Labour
|Jo Stevens
|Cardiff Central
|Yes
|Labour
|Anna McMorrin
|Cardiff North
|Yes
|Labour
|Stephen Doughty
|Cardiff South and Penarth
|Yes
|Labour
|Kevin Brennan
|Cardiff West
|Yes
|Plaid Cymru
|Jonathan Edwards
|Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
|Yes
|Conservative
|Simon Hart
|Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
|No
|Plaid Cymru
|Ben Lake
|Ceredigion
|Yes
|Labour
|Susan Elan Jones
|Clwyd South
|Yes
|Conservative
|Mr David Jones
|Clwyd West
|No
|Labour
|Ann Clwyd
|Cynon Valley
|Yes
|Labour
|David Hanson
|Delyn
|Yes
|Plaid Cymru
|Liz Saville Roberts
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|Yes
|Labour
|Tonia Antoniazzi
|Gower
|Yes
|Labour
|Chris Evans
|Islwyn
|Yes
|Labour
|Nia Griffith
|Llanelli
|Yes
|Labour
|Gerald Jones
|Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney
|Yes
|Conservative
|David T. C. Davies
|Monmouth
|No
|Conservative
|Glyn Davies
|Montgomeryshire
|No
|Labour
|Christina Rees
|Neath
|Yes
|Labour
|Paul Flynn
|Newport West
|No vote recorded
|Labour
|Jessica Morden
|Newport East
|Don't vote
|Labour
|Chris Elmore
|Ogmore
|Yes
|Labour
|Owen Smith
|Pontypridd
|Yes
|Conservative
|Stephen Crabb
|Preseli Pembrokeshire
|No
|Labour
|Chris Bryant
|Rhondda
|Yes
|Labour
|Carolyn Harris
|Swansea East
|Yes
|Labour
|Geraint Davies
|Swansea West
|Yes
|Labour
|Nick Thomas-Symonds
|Torfaen
|Yes
|Labour
|Chris Ruane
|Vale of Clwyd
|Yes
|Conservative
|Alun Cairns
|Vale of Glamorgan
|No
|Labour
|Ian C. Lucas
|Wrexham
|Yes
|Labour
|Albert Owen
|Ynys Mon
|Yes
Plaid Cymru's Westminster Leader, Liz Saville Roberts, met with the Prime Minister following the failed vote.
She said: "The Prime Minister must understand that concession and compromise is now the order of the day.
"We are committed to finding a real solution to the Brexit mess. We will continue to press the case for a People’s Vote on our European future."