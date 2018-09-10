Fewer children in Wales are being arrested

A charity has welcomed a big drop in the number of children being arrested in Wales.

Research by the Howard League for Penal Reform has found the number of child arrests has reduced by 70 per cent in North Wales, and 68 per cent in South Wales since 2018.

South Wales Police made 1,820 arrests of children under 17 last year, down from 5,659 in 2010, while the force in North Wales made 1,040 child arrests last year, down from 3,420 in 2010.

The Howard League says it's a positive step towards keeping children out of the criminal justice system.

Frances Crook, chief executive of the charity, said: "This is the seventh year in a row that we have seen a significant reduction in the number of child arrests.

"It is a phenomenal achievement by the police and means that thousands of children will have a brighter future without their life chances being blighted by criminal records."

Across Wales and England, the total number of child arrests has been reduced by 68 per cent – from almost 250,000 in 2010 to 79,012 last year.

While welcoming the decrease, the Howard League flagged up areas where further progress could be achieved.

The report said: "In particular, the criminalisation of children in residential care, the criminalisation of children who are being exploited by county lines gangs and the disproportionate levels of criminalisation of children from black and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds are key areas that all forces should be aware of."