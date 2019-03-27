Former First Minister acted unlawfully over Sargeant inquest

The High Court has ruled former First Minister Carwyn Jones acted unlawfully over the inquest into how he sacked former Communities Secretary Carl Sargeant.

The former Welsh Government minister was found dead at his home in Connah's Quay just days after losing his over allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Following his death, the then First Minister Carwyn Jones announced an independent inquiry into how he had handled the sacking.

But his widow Bernie Sargeant challenged the legality of the inquiry arguing that Jones had too much influence over the process.

Two judges have now ruled in her favour saying the First Minister's office had too much control over the process.

Lesley Thomas QC, representing the Sargeant family, that Mr Jones was "involved in setting the operational protocol in a clear breach of natural justice and was acting as a judge in his own court".

They said it had been "unlawful for Mr Jones to have been involved in the decisions" but the former First Minister's solicitors said his actions were entirely lawful.

Neil Hudgell represents Mrs Sargeant and said in a statement: "The Sargeant family were completely unaware of the actions of Carwyn Jones behind the scenes, despite his assurances of independence.

"Today's ruling does at least address some of the long-held concerns they had about the independence of the inquiry.

"However, I would remind everyone that there are no victors in this process. The Sargeant family are still without a much-loved husband, father, son and brother."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We thank the Court for providing clarity on what has been a complex process. We will now consider the next steps in light of today’s judgement."