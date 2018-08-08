Five jailed for attack on Aberystwyth student

Five men have been jailed an attack on a student in Aberystwyth, that left him in a coma for a month.

Criminology student Ifan Owens pleaded to the group: "I don't want to fight" in the late-night showdown in January.

But a court heard how he was punched - and left in a coma.

Billy Valentine, 19, David Lloyd, 26, Lee Warnes-Andersen, 20, Andrew Scott, 24, and Michael Jones, also 24, were jailed for a total of 14 years for the attack on a night out

Mr Owens was assaulted on the street in the seaside town in West Wales, by the group following an exchange of "banter" on a night out.

He had been with two friends and were heading home. He got separated from them after a previous altercation with the men and pleaded that he "did not want to fight".

Mr Owens was punched by Valentine on the High Street in the town, which knocking him out.

As he fell, it is believed he hit his head on the pavement - as the five men fled the scene.

Swansea Crown Court heard that as a result of his injuries, Mr Owens was left in a comatose state. He is left with serious impairment to his mobility and speech.

Jim Davies, prosecuting said: "Witnesses say all of them were hugging and in high spirits.

"Valentine is heard bragging about the attack and showing off his swollen hand.

"He is heard saying: "Did you see me punch him? One punch knock out"