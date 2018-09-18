Former AM arrested over indecent images

18 September 2018, 16:06 | Updated: 18 September 2018, 17:16

Former Plaid Cymru AM Simon Thomas

A former Plaid Cymru politician has been charged with making indecent images of children.

Simon Thomas, 54, quit the party and his role as an Assembly Member after he was arrested in July.

Thomas was MP for Ceredigion between 2000 and 2005, before joining the National Assembly for Wales to represent Mid and West Wales from 2011 until this year.

Dyfed Powys Police said he had been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children.

A spokesman said: "Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that 54-year-old Simon Thomas from Aberystwyth has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children and will appear at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on October 3."

