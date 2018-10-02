Free to drive into South Wales by Christmas

Tolls on the two Severn crossings will be scrapped before Christmas.

Alun Cairns told the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham free-flow traffic will now be introduced two weeks ahead of schedule on 17th December.

Tolls on the original Severn Crossing have been in place since 1966, and introduced on the second crossing, renamed the Prince of Wales Bridge, when it was opened 30 years later in 1996.

The current fee for a car crossing from the West of England into South Wales is £5.60, and regular commuters are expected to save more than £1,400 a year.

Mr Cairns said scrapping of the tolls will provide an immediate benefit of over £100m per year for Wales, and over a billion pounds of economic benefit over the next decade.

Mr Cairns said in a statement: "My number one aim when I became Secretary of State for Wales, was to do away with tolling that for half a century has restricted and distorted the growth and connections of the Welsh economy.

"Wales will be more open for business than ever after the Conservatives deliver on this commitment.

"Scrapping tolls before the festive period is an early Christmas present for hard working commuters who will be £1,400 per year better off.

"This is just the start of my plan to pursue yet more growth for a stronger and a better-connected Wales."