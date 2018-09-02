Geraint Thomas on home turf for Tour of Britain

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas says he's delighted to be on home turf as the Tour of Britain has started in Wales.

He was welcomed home to Cardiff by thousands of fans after becoming the first Welshman to win the race in France in July, and was cheered on by fans again as the Tour of Britain's first stage began in Pembrey Country Park in Carmarthenshire on Sunday.

"After the support I had, it'll be nice to race on home roads.

"The homecoming was insane, I didn't know what to expect, I was fearing it just being my wife and the dog.



"But it was just phenomenal - if the support at the Tour of Britain is anything like that, it's going to be a pretty special eight days of racing."



The champion says he expects to spend much of his time in a supporting role following a hectic few months.

"There has been a lot of travelling, and a few nights out, so my form is certainly not what it was in France.

"I still should have decent enough legs to be in the race and hopefully at the front doing something," he said.



Team Sky's line-up includes six-time Grand Tour winner Chris Froome, Ian Stannard, Hollands' Wout Poels, Lukasz Wisniowski of Poland and Belarusian rider Vasil Kiryienka.



The first stage ended in Newport at the Wales National Velodrome which is due to be renamed in honour of Geraint.