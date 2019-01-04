Heart's big review of 2018 in Wales

2018 was another big year for Wales.

It was the year that saw the Severn Bridge tolls being scrapped and the year Geraint Thomas became the first Welsh winner of the Tour de France.

The weather also took its toll in 2018 with the "Beast from the East" closing schools and businesses, while parts of west Wales saw their worst flooding in 30 years.

But there was also plenty to celebrate last year from the 70th anniversary of the NHS, to the Eisteddfod in Cardiff Bay, and the record breaking run of performances by Ed Sheeran at the Principality Stadium.

We've been taking a look back at the biggest stories of the year in Wales.

You can listen to our review of 2018 below.

