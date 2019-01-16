How did Welsh MPs vote on the Brexit deal?

The majority of Welsh MPs have rejected Theresa May's Brexit deal, with just 6 voting in favour.

As expected, all Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru MPs rejected the deal.

But several Conservatives voted against their own party including Clwyd West MP David Jones, and Aberconwy MP Guto Bebb.

This is the full list of how MPs from Wales voted on the withdrawal agreement.