How did Welsh MPs vote on the Brexit deal?
16 January 2019, 08:10 | Updated: 16 January 2019, 08:24
The majority of Welsh MPs have rejected Theresa May's Brexit deal, with just 6 voting in favour.
As expected, all Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru MPs rejected the deal.
But several Conservatives voted against their own party including Clwyd West MP David Jones, and Aberconwy MP Guto Bebb.
This is the full list of how MPs from Wales voted on the withdrawal agreement.
|Labour
|Stephen Kinnock
|Aberavon
|No
|Conservative
|Guto Bebb
|Aberconwy
|No
|Labour
|Mark Tami
|Alyn and Deeside
|No
|Plaid Cymru
|Hywel Williams
|Arfon
|No
|Labour
|Nick Smith
|Blaenau Gwent
|Don't vote
|Conservative
|Chris Davies
|Brecon and Radnorshire
|Yes
|Labour
|Madeleine Moon
|Bridgend
|No
|Labour
|Wayne David
|Caerphilly
|No
|Labour
|Jo Stevens
|Cardiff Central
|No
|Labour
|Anna McMorrin
|Cardiff North
|No
|Labour
|Stephen Doughty
|Cardiff South and Penarth
|No
|Labour
|Kevin Brennan
|Cardiff West
|No
|Plaid Cymru
|Jonathan Edwards
|Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
|No
|Conservative
|Simon Hart
|Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
|Yes
|Plaid Cymru
|Ben Lake
|Ceredigion
|No
|Labour
|Susan Elan Jones
|Clwyd South
|No
|Conservative
|Mr David Jones
|Clwyd West
|No
|Labour
|Ann Clwyd
|Cynon Valley
|No
|Labour
|David Hanson
|Delyn
|No
|Plaid Cymru
|Liz Saville Roberts
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|No
|Labour
|Tonia Antoniazzi
|Gower
|No
|Labour
|Chris Evans
|Islwyn
|No
|Labour
|Nia Griffith
|Llanelli
|No
|Labour
|Gerald Jones
|Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney
|No
|Conservative
|David T. C. Davies
|Monmouth
|Yes
|Conservative
|Glyn Davies
|Montgomeryshire
|Yes
|Labour
|Christina Rees
|Neath
|No
|Labour
|Paul Flynn
|Newport West
|No vote recorded
|Labour
|Jessica Morden
|Newport East
|No
|Labour
|Chris Elmore
|Ogmore
|No
|Labour
|Owen Smith
|Pontypridd
|No
|Conservative
|Stephen Crabb
|Preseli Pembrokeshire
|Yes
|Labour
|Chris Bryant
|Rhondda
|No
|Labour
|Carolyn Harris
|Swansea East
|No
|Labour
|Geraint Davies
|Swansea West
|No
|Labour
|Nick Thomas-Symonds
|Torfaen
|No
|Labour
|Chris Ruane
|Vale of Clwyd
|No
|Conservative
|Alun Cairns
|Vale of Glamorgan
|Yes
|Labour
|Ian C. Lucas
|Wrexham
|No
|Labour
|Albert Owen
|Ynys Mon
|No