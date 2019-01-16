How did Welsh MPs vote on the Brexit deal?

16 January 2019, 08:10 | Updated: 16 January 2019, 08:24

Welsh and EU flags outside parliament

The majority of Welsh MPs have rejected Theresa May's Brexit deal, with just 6 voting in favour.

As expected, all Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru MPs rejected the deal.

But several Conservatives voted against their own party including Clwyd West MP David Jones, and Aberconwy MP Guto Bebb.

This is the full list of how MPs from Wales voted on the withdrawal agreement.

Labour   Stephen Kinnock   Aberavon   No
Conservative   Guto Bebb   Aberconwy   No
Labour   Mark Tami   Alyn and Deeside   No
Plaid Cymru   Hywel Williams   Arfon   No
Labour   Nick Smith   Blaenau Gwent   Don't vote
Conservative   Chris Davies   Brecon and Radnorshire   Yes
Labour   Madeleine Moon   Bridgend   No
Labour   Wayne David   Caerphilly   No
Labour   Jo Stevens   Cardiff Central   No
Labour   Anna McMorrin   Cardiff North   No
Labour   Stephen Doughty   Cardiff South and Penarth   No
Labour   Kevin Brennan   Cardiff West   No
Plaid Cymru   Jonathan Edwards   Carmarthen East and Dinefwr   No
Conservative   Simon Hart   Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire   Yes
Plaid Cymru   Ben Lake   Ceredigion   No
Labour   Susan Elan Jones   Clwyd South   No
Conservative   Mr David Jones   Clwyd West   No
Labour   Ann Clwyd   Cynon Valley   No
Labour   David Hanson   Delyn   No
Plaid Cymru   Liz Saville Roberts   Dwyfor Meirionnydd   No
Labour   Tonia Antoniazzi   Gower   No
Labour   Chris Evans   Islwyn   No
Labour   Nia Griffith   Llanelli   No
Labour   Gerald Jones   Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney   No
Conservative   David T. C. Davies   Monmouth   Yes
Conservative   Glyn Davies   Montgomeryshire   Yes
Labour   Christina Rees   Neath   No
Labour   Paul Flynn   Newport West   No vote recorded
Labour   Jessica Morden   Newport East   No
Labour   Chris Elmore   Ogmore   No
Labour   Owen Smith   Pontypridd   No
Conservative   Stephen Crabb   Preseli Pembrokeshire   Yes
Labour   Chris Bryant   Rhondda   No
Labour   Carolyn Harris   Swansea East   No
Labour   Geraint Davies   Swansea West   No
Labour   Nick Thomas-Symonds   Torfaen   No
Labour   Chris Ruane   Vale of Clwyd   No
Conservative   Alun Cairns   Vale of Glamorgan   Yes
Labour   Ian C. Lucas   Wrexham   No
Labour   Albert Owen   Ynys Mon   No

