Investigators struggle to find cause of fatal Powys fire

An inquest has been told investigators have struggled to find the cause of a fatal fire at a farmhouse in Powys, as the building was so badly damaged.

Dave Cuthbertson and five of his children died in the fire which broke out at their home in Llangammarch Wells last year.

An inquest into their deaths heard the blaze broke out around the lounge, but the extent of the damage meant "nothing specific" was found to reveal what caused it.

But a fire investigator said cigarette lighters, candle holders, and "daisy chained" electrical cables were found in the ruins.

One family member told the inquest that the farmhouse home "was not well looked after" before the blaze which completely gutted it.

Roger Smith, was on the first appliance to respond to the fire and said crews weren't able to enter because of the extreme heat.

Mr Smith said: "It was incredibly hot. You couldn't go anywhere near the windows. Where they were broken the blast of heat was intense.

"To the right hand side you couldn't approach the window or get within a couple feet of it.

"It was not safe to enter from the heat point of view and also from collapse as well."

He added: "At that time we had no idea of the location of the occupants of the property. There were no signs of life."

Powys coroner Andrew Barkley said he was unable to rule out that "foul play" had caused the fire.

Giving a narrative verdict, Mr Barkley said: "The fire started in the lounge but what I cannot say is what caused that fire to start.

"Reef, Misty, Just, David, Gypsy and Patch died from the effects of the inhalation of fire fumes.

"The exact cause of that fire is as yet unexplained.

"Foul play remains a possibility."

Detective inspector Adam Bennetts said: "We have kept an open mind as to the causation if the fire.

"We have been very mindful of the potential of foul play but we have not been provided with any evidence that there is a third party associated with the cause of the fire."