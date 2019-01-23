Jobs at risk as Santander close branches in Wales

Santander has announced plans to close five branches in Wales, as part of 140 branch closures across the UK.

1,2000 jobs across the UK are threatened by the plans which would see branches shut in Llangefni, Monmouth, Pembroke, Penarth, and Tonypandy.

The bank is blaming the rise in online banking with a slump in the number of transactions at high street branches.

Santander says transactions at branches have fallen by 23 per cent in the last three years, while transactions online have soared by 99 per cent.

Susan Allen, head of retail and business banking at Santander, said: "The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

"As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity."

"We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs. We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible".

Ceredigion MP, Ben Lake, has previously introduced a bill in Parliament to ensure people aren't left without access to financial services by bank closures.

The Plaid Cymru MP has previously said: "Banks are the beating financial heart of our communities. By pulling out of high-streets across the country they are leaving customers high-and-dry."