Joe Root's brother joins Glamorgan

Billy Root - the younger brother of England Test captain Joe - has joined Glamorgan on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old batting all-rounder still had 12 months left to run on his deal at Nottinghamshire but the arrivals of Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett and Ben Slater to Trent Bridge meant his playing possibilities would be limited in 2018.

Root averages in excess of 30 with the bat in all formats and is looking forward to bolstering a line-up that finished bottom of the Specsavers County Championship in the recently-concluded season.

The Yorkshire academy product, who has spent the last two seasons at Nottinghamshire, said: "I've had a brilliant few years with Nottinghamshire and made some great memories here.

"I'd like to thank them for giving me my first opportunity in professional cricket.

"I feel the time is right to embark on a new challenge and I'm excited to see what the future holds at Glamorgan.

"Last season wasn't a great one for the club but there is a lot of talent here and I believe I can make a big contribution to the side over the next few seasons and help us push for silverware in white-ball cricket, while we look to improve our results in the County Championship."

Root's deal is subject to England and Wales Cricket Board registration.